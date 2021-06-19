Although there is still a little less than a week to go until the debut of SCARLET NEXUS on the market, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has decided to move forward on the job by broadcasting the launch trailer for his next flagship title.

Along with the launch trailer, the account YouTube the company’s official also offers us a second video for viewing, to be precise a Japanese TV commercial.

Before leaving you in the company of the new multimedia material recently released, we remind you that SCARLET NEXUS is coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One is PC Street Steam from the June 25. Here you will find ours demo analysis, waiting for the review coming soon.

Launch trailer

TV spot

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu