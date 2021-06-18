During an exclusive livestream, Bandai Namco showed a lot of new content related to the upcoming Scarlet Nexus.

In addition to a TV commercial we have the original launch trailer and various gameplay segments, which you can find at 33:13, 38:06 and 52:46 minutes of the live stream.

The highly anticipated action RPG of Bandai Namco is highly anticipated by lovers of the genre and will be released on June 25, for PC, PlayStation is Xbox, also in edition Deluxe is Collector’s.

This is the synopsis of the game: In the very distant future, the discovery of a psionic hormone within the human brain, capable of giving people extra-sensory powers, has changed the world. However, at the dawn of this new era for humanity, a new threat has come from heaven: hosts of insane mutants known as White Walkers, hungry for human brains. Humanity, in order to survive the arrival of an enemy almost completely immune to conventional weapons, has had to resort to extreme measures.

Source: Twinfinite