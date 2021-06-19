Scarlet Nexus, the new action game produced by Bandai Namco, is shown with a spectacular trailer of Japanese launch and with one TV commercial made to promote the release of the game.

Available June 25 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Scarlet Nexus will lead us into a world of the future threatened by mysterious creatures called White Walkers, whose sortie are stemmed by a team of special soldiers.

The character we will control, chosen between Yuito and Kasane, becomes part of this group with the aim of eliminating the threat of the White Walkers once and for all, using the powers given to him by a neural device.

Both the trailer and the commercial convey the atmosphere and the style of Scarlet Nexus very well, which takes up the connotation souls with stunning cel-shaded graphics that for once don’t overlook the scenery, some truly gorgeous.

Speaking of anime, let’s talk about a cross-media project: Scarlet Nexus will not only be a video game, but also an animated series and will probably end up in further media. In short, Bandai Namco focuses a lot on this franchise.