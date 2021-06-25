The future of humanity is in your hands in Scarlet nexus, which is already available in Xbox. This action game created by Bandai namco It will transport us to a very distant future, where the discovery of a psionic hormone located in the brain of people has given them extrasensory powers, changing the world completely.

Humanity had to adapt to this new era, as a group of deranged mutants known as the Alters began to descend from the sky, hungry for human brains. Unsurprisingly, humanity resisted the attack methods of this group, resulting in the need for more extreme measures to confront humanity and the threat they pose.

Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The people who have obtained the extrasensory abilities will be the only ones who will be able to face the extermination of the skies. For this reason, the Alter Suppression Forces, better known as FSA, will be humanity’s last line of defense to carry out the recruitment of more psionics to join their cause.

On Scarlet nexus We will embark on an action adventure where we can learn the story of Yuito Sumeragi, a determined recruit who comes from a prestigious family of politicians or the story of Kasane Randall, a mysterious soldier who has a power that has made her stand out in the FSA .

You can find Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition on the Microsoft Store, which includes the full game, a Brain Punk bundle, the digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and a set of special battle outfits in red. Not counting some special bonuses of the deluxe edition such as: an additional accessory ” The Alter ” and variations of SAS accessories.

Also available Scarlet Nexus Brain Punk Bundle, includes the Brain Punk bundle which is an additional content pack for the game, an art book and the soundtrack in digital format that has 39 songs and their respective illustrations that shape the amazing world of Scarlet nexus. Brain Punk Bundle also offers us a set of battle outfits in red for all characters.

You can find Scarlet nexus available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 69.99 in its basic edition. Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition At a price of € 84.99 Y Scarlet Nexus Brain Punk Bundle at a price of € 19.99.