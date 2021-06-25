BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe released the launch trailer for SCARLET NEXUS, available starting today on consoles and PC.

As previously anticipated, the game will be set in a dystopian future in which humanity must face the danger of Strangers, grotesque creatures rained down from the sky that feed on brains. To counter this threat, the Strength of Suppression Strangers (or FSE), a group of soldiers with psychic powers capable of dealing with even the most difficult situation. In the shoes of the cadets Yuito Sumeragi is Kasane Randall we’ll have to look for a way to save the city of New Himuka and its inhabitants.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that SCARLET NEXUS is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know more you can find lots of details in our comprehensive review. Good vision.

SCARLET NEXUS – Launch Trailer

Choose the one that best suits your style of play and enter New Himura to fight the White Walkers together with the other elements of your team, from which you will be able to borrow powers such as Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Invisibility, Duplication and many others.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe