Although the beginning of the year has not been the most exciting in terms of new releases, things will start to liven up from now on. And it is that there are only a few days left until it reaches the market Scarlet nexus, Bandai Namco’s new anime-style work that aims to dazzle its fans with a fantastic aesthetic and a fun and profound proposal. From the Japanese company they are aware of the importance of telling a good story and that is why now Scarlet Nexus introduces us to her world with her new trailer, which you can see right below.

Under the title of Explanation Trailer (explanation trailer, in Spanish), Scarlet Nexus has been shown in a new video of more than eight minutes in which he introduces us his world, its environments, its characters and some of the events that have led us to the beginning of this story. It is a perfect way to discover some details of the universe it proposes without falling into spoilers and starting us on an adventure that is about to be launched. Until now Scarlet Nexus had focused on showing her playability and the different options that we will have in combat, but now he makes it very clear that history will be another of his strengths.

Scarlet Nexus demo now available on Xbox

Scarlet Nexus takes us to the future and fictional city of New Himuka, where humans have managed to obtain extrasensory powers thanks to the psionic hormone. In fact, these powers will be the key to stopping the Others, a alien force that is invading Earth. However, that is not the only problem humans face, as all psionics are linked to Psynet, who appears to be watching and spying on all of them at all times. Remember that Scarlet Nexus will come to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms next June 25th.