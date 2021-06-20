The channel YouTube officer of Funimation offers us a welcome preview: the first episode of the anime series SCARLET NEXUS, based on the new flagship video game by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

This first episode features Japanese dubbing and English subtitles, and offers a much appreciated first look at the characters, the setting, and the overall quality of the show (to avoid nasty surprises as sometimes happens).

If you liked what you have just seen, you will have to wait until the next one July 1, the day the anime will officially start. As for the videogame, however, this will see the light a little earlier, that is from June 25 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One is PC.

Source: Funimation Street Siliconera