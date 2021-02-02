One of the games that was presented during the start of the promotion of the next generation consoles was Scarlet Nexus. Having materialized as a summer release this year, the developer wanted to reveal new aspects and details with a new development video. Scarlet Nexus exposes its history and setting nowdeep into the mysterious aspects, such as discovering who are the Others.

In this video published in the Bandai Namco Youtube channel, Together with director Kenji Anabuki, Scarlet Nexus exposes its history and setting in a new video that delves into new conceptual aspects of the action-role proposal. We have been seeing, in other chapters, how the organization in charge of facing this new invasion that devastates the earth arises. How they fight fire with fire, since the protagonists are characters that have different powers, which They justify that role-playing aspect of Scarlet Nexus.

On this occasion, they focus on who the Others are, delving into their origin and motivations, the historical and argumentative background that also allows to justify revealing other details such as how it affects the design of the characters. In fact, the circumstances that lead Scarlet Nexus to offer a post-apocalyptic and dystopian vision allow such common elements as household appliances to matter, because the Others are organic objects that are combined with inanimate objects. In this way they have managed to obtain, it seems, a powerful design that generates a significant impact on the development of events.

Regarding what the story concerns us, it focuses on exposing the origin of these unknown enemies. The Others manifest from the Extinction Belt, a fog-like phenomenon in the sky over New Himuka, the main city of the game. Thanks to the ability of humans to predict where they will land, the Other Suppression Force or OSF can be dispatched to deal with them. Discovering all the ins and outs that remain pending in these explanations will be something that many will want to do when Scarlet Nexus sees the light.

But for now, a specific date is missing for Scarlet Nexus, knowing that it will arrive in the summer of this year on both Xbox consoles, such as Playstation and also on PC. A game that was confirmed to arrive with improvements for the new generation of consoles, where it is also necessary to wait for them to delve into the features that It will include the Xbox Series X / S version.