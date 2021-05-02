This week one of those Japanese events was held where Japanese companies have been present to show their different games that will see the light in the coming months. Bandai Namco has been around with several projects, and one of them is the long-awaited action RPG Scarlet Nexus. Thanks to NicoNico, Scarlet Nexus displays a large number of gameplays showing combat and exploration.

It has been the Twinfinite journalist, Giussepe Nelva, who has shared these gameplays through his YouTube channel, exposing the gameplay of Scarlet Nexus in the version for the new generation of consoles. As indicated, all of them have been extracted from the livestream that has been made during the Japanese NicoNico.

The most interesting thing is that, according to the journalist, we find here gameplays that would correspond to the new generation versions. That is They are gameplays that recreate the Xbox Series X / S version and Playstation 5. With it, it offers an experience at 4K and 60fps, to begin with. The truth is that the game offers a quite spectacular display of media, offering environments with a realistic nuance to a proposal whose characters are based on the design of Japanese animes.

With this, Scarlet Nexus displays great amount of gameplays showing combat and exploration, discovering the most common activities in this game. A post-apocalyptic world and characters with powers that will face enemies who seek to eradicate humanity, is a very trivial basis for an argument that surely has many ins and outs and secrets to discover. A sufficient base to accommodate an action game that seems to be really interesting.

In the very distant future, the discovery of a psionic hormone in the human brain gave people extrasensory powers and changed the world as it was known. As humanity got used to this new age, the Alters, a group of deranged mutants, began to descend from the sky hungry for human brains. Their great resistance to conventional attack methods made it necessary to take extreme measures to deal with the threat they posed to humanity. Those endowed with great extrasensory abilities, the psionics, were the only possibility to stop the extermination of the heavens. The Alter Suppression Forces (FSA), humanity’s last line of defense, have since recruited psionics for their talents. Embark on this adventure and learn the story of Yuito Sumeragi, a determined recruit from a prestigious family of politicians, or Kasane Randall, a mysterious soldier whose power and talent have made her stand out in the FSA. As their different experiences intertwine, you’ll begin to unravel the whole story and unravel all the mysteries of a future “brain punk” defined by technology and psychic powers in SCARLET NEXUS.

Thanks to these gameplays you can have direct contact with the action of Scarlet Nexus in its different areas. From bosses, or more powerful enemies, like other less powerful enemies that are exposed during the exploration. An interesting game that will arrive next June on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.