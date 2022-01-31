In addition, Kenji Anabuki wants to refocus some aspects such as cinematics or accessibility.

Some time ago, we learned of the intentions of turning Scarlet Nexus, the action RPG created by Bandai Namco, into a saga. Leaving the community in suspense back then, he is now the game director, kenji anabuki, who unveiled his plans for the next installment, in a recent interview.

I would like to use superpowers in other areas besides battleskenji anabuki“If there is a sequel, I would personally like to use the Superpowers in areas other than battles,” the director commented. He also mentioned that he would prefer to focus on a “more mature” story, exploring themes such as dangers that would be in the world of Scarlet Nexus if these powers are used carelessly.

Anabuki also commented that she would like to improve the scenes of the game, which were presented as static images. “I still want to make them unique like the ones we see in the game, but at the same time offer our fans the most unique gaming experience. satisfactory“explained the manager.

Another point Anabuki mentioned was the community request to add more options for accessibility in the next installment. Although the reception of the combat system was mostly positive, the director still thinks that other areas such as the game’s menus could be improved.

Scarlet Nexus will be one year old since its launch next June, and since then, the game has surprisingly arrived on Xbox Game Pass, opening the doors to many players who had not had the opportunity to try it. It is worth mentioning that although the sequel has already been mentioned by the director, this new installment still has not been confirmed officially.

