Although the first months of the year have been slow in terms of new releases, things will start to change. In the last few weeks we have already received great quality games, but there is still more ahead. One of them is Scarlet nexus, Bandai Namco’s anime cut action title. Now Scarlet Nexus details psychokinetic attacks and more about their combat just over a month after its premiere, as it is scheduled for the end of June. The information comes from the hand of the Japanese portal PRTime (via GamingBolt) and has tried to explain how the action of this long-awaited video game will work.

The details have focused on delving into the psychokinetic attacks, which will be a fundamental part of the action from Scarlet Nexus. This information reveals something we already knew: that stringing punches without getting hit is beneficial, but it is twice as beneficial. And it is that thanks to psychokinesis, each consecutive hit that we are able to land will increase the damage done to the enemies. Through psychokinesis we can also launch objects from the environment against our rival, which will allow us to generate very damaging combos for them and very beneficial for us.

New videos show Scarlet Nexus combat

Another of the capabilities that we will have in the middle of the battle will be “Bond” with our allies, which will give us even more advantages in combat. The more time we spend linked to them, the more the link will be strengthened and the more productive it will be in the future. There has also been talk of “Brain messages” that will work as an email and that will give us access to different episodes in order to further strengthen the link in question. Remember that Scarlet Nexus will arrive on June 25 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.