Bandai Namco is already prepared for the launch of Scarlet Nexus, which will take place on June 25 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Meanwhile, the players of the Microsoft consoles can already have the first contact with the title, because until the 28th of this month the demo of the title will be exclusively for these platforms.

However, and as expected, the first comparisons of the title have not been long in coming between the different versions of the Xbox consoles, and thanks to TheBitsAnalyst, the youtuber known for his exhaustive comparisons between titles, we have already seen the first Scarlet Nexus comparison on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Scarlet Nexus Comparison on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The first big difference between the different versions is found in the resolution of the title. While on Xbox One the game will run at a resolution of 1080p and 30 fps, Xbox Series S will run at 1440p and 60 fps, while versions of Xbox One X and Xbox Series X will run at a resolution of 2160p and 60fps.

The main big difference between the new generation consoles and those of the previous one is found in the loading times. While the Xbox One and Xbox One X version take around 28 seconds to load, the Xbox Series X version does the same in just 7.5 seconds.

The rest of the differences are found in the graphic options, and it is that this Scarlet Nexus comparison makes it clear that the versions of Xbox Series X | S have better settings than those of the last generation consoles, even that of Xbox One X. Now we just have to wait until next June 25 to be able to enjoy the game in full.