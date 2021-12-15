BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the DLC is available starting today “Bond Enhancement Pack 2” for SCARLET NEXUS.

You will be able to purchase additional content at introductory price of € 7.99, and within it we will find ben ten exclusive episodes which will allow us to further strengthen the bond between the protagonists and unlock the new status “Nexus Drive“. But that’s not all, to start with a new free update will also be available from today for the title that will add secondary missions, four new variant of Strangers and many costumes and accessories to customize our team.

Before leaving you to the trailer dedicated to the DLC I remind you that SCARLET NEXUS is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find more details on the title in our previous article. Good vision.

SCARLET NEXUS – DLC Pack # 2 and Free Update

The “Bond Enhancement Pack 2” DLC and free 1.05 update available for SCARLET NEXUS The DLC “Bond Enhancement Pack 2”Brings 10 new episodes, unlocking the super-state“ Nexus Drive ”to increase SAS skills. Each character’s SAS will gain new effects for the player to master, adding complexity to the combat. Players can show off their new skills throughout New Himuka by wearing outfits (costumes and weapons) created in collaboration with Daisuke Richard and named “Youth Attire”. In addition to the new DLC, a new free update brings a new feature called “Vision Simulator” that allows you to replay the bosses, fought in the main story or in the challenge missions, with a selectable difficulty level between “Beginner”, “Novice” and ” Master”. The higher difficulty will ensure a more challenging experience to test the skills of players who have completed the main story. 4 new variations of White Walkers have also been added, each with a new trait that players will need to understand and defeat. With the free update, the shop will also welcome new challenges, costumes and items. For the new trailer: https://youtu.be/AtD9b0dFhrI SCARLET NEXUS is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, follow us:

