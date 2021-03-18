Remember that game about sentient flower bouquets with horse legs? Well, you’ll soon be able to find out more about these monstrosities for yourself, as Scarlet Nexus has a release date – and there’s also news of an accompanying anime.

Scarlet Nexus is due to launch on 25th June, and will be coming to Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s an RPG from Bandai Namco, set in an advanced society that’s reliant on technology surrounding the brain. There’s a brain internet called Psynet, and citizens can use advanced brain power to unleash psykinetic abilities. Yet it’s a world frequently visited by strange creatures called “the Others”, and a task force called the OSF is called in to deal with these. Playing as either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, the player has access to a range of psychic abilities through brain connections between squadmates, making for some varied and wacky gameplay.

Scarlet Nexus gameplay

Along with the news of the release date, Bandai Namco also released a brief trailer for a Scarlet Nexus anime produced by Sunrise. The anime is due to arrive in summer 2021, and will have a simultaneous global release – so no waiting for years for it to become available over here. Things sure are looking rosy.