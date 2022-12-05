After the alert triggered in the United Kingdom for a resurgence of cases of scarlet fever and the death of seven children, what is the situation here? “Yes, indeed we see more cases but nothing alarming. In general, many infectious forms are presenting themselves, from the flu to scarlet fever, which during the Covid pandemic had manifested themselves a little less complicit in the closure of schools, in 2020, and the greater attention towards forms of protection such as wearing a mask in the 2021. Today the pediatric emergency rooms are full and yet the situation is under control» replies the Professor Giuseppe Banderalivice president of the Italian society of paediatrics and director of the Complex Structure of Pediatrics, San Paolo hospital in Milan.