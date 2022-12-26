The UK’s Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has revised its estimates of the number of scarlet fever cases in the country due to a “significant increase” in infectionswith the agency now reporting a total of 27,486 suspected cases of the disease between September 12 and December 18 of this year, numbers which, if taken individually alone, make an impression, in the general context are even more alarming.

On Tuesday, our colleagues from the The Guardian they reported that case numbers were 128% higher than previously thoughtand since then the situation has not changed – far from it, in fact new data released by the UKHSA show that estimates have risen even more.

The news comes amid continued fears of widespread infections with Group A Streptococcus, also known as Strep A, where the most common species in this group, Streptococcus pyogenes, causes scarlet fever and other illnesses such as strep throat and, more seriously, Invasive group A strep (IGAS).

Streptococcus A infections typically follow a seasonal pattern, with most cases of the illness occurring between February and April, whereas the current increase in scarlet fever cases isso, outside of this typical patternalso considering the fact that the last time such a bad season occurred was in 2017-18where is it during the whole yearthe UKHSA has registered a total of 30,768 casesor only three thousand more cases but over 365 days.

How to recognize and what to do with scarlet fever

As notifiable infectious diseasedoctors in the UK are obliged to report all cases of scarlet fever to public health officials, with health services and pharmacies currently under enormous pressure to meet the growing demand for antibiotics used to treat the disease, with some parents reporting difficulties accessing penicillin in their local areas.

The typical symptoms of scarlet fever mirror those of the flu and may include fever, sore throat and swollen glands in the neck, however between 12 and 48 hours after the onset of symptoms, the characteristic “sandpapery” rash will appear. The disease is more common in children that in adults, and penicillin-based antibiotics are an effective treatment, and UK pharmacies have reported that they have been advised that they can prescribe alternative forms of these medicines in the event of a temporary shortage.

The UKHSA has pointed out that while scarlet fever may be far more prevalent than previously thought, the more serious disease iGAS remains rare, in fact unlike scarlet fever, most cases of iGAS occur in adultsUnfortunately, there have been 94 iGAS deaths in England so far this season, including 21 children under the age of 18.

“I understand how this large increase in scarlet fever and ‘sore throat’ can be concerning for parents. However, the condition can easily be treated with antibiotics and it is very rare for a child to become more seriously ill.”

UKHSA Deputy Director Dr Colin Brown said in a declaration.

Dr Brown went on to say that any parent or guardian concerned that a child may have scarlet fever or strep throat should see a doctor.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!