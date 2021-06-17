The divorce between the Italian coach and the Raptors was official: it was an obligatory step before the yes to the new Italian champions

Sergio Scariolo officially greets the Toronto Raptors. With a message posted on his social media profiles and relaunched by Canadians, the 60-year-old coach said goodbye to the franchise he has worked for for the past 3 years. It is the prelude to his return to Italy: Virtus Bologna awaits him, the new Italian champion who has chosen him to replace Sasha Djordjevic, the Scudetto coach.

the message – “There are no words to express my gratitude to Larry Tanenbaum and his family, to Masai Ujiri, to Bobby Webster and Nick Nurse for these three fantastic years spent with the Raptors – writes Scariolo -. I’ve learned so much from all of you, I’ve been lucky enough to coach great players and build relationships that will last a lifetime. I want to make a special thanks to all the players, coaches, those who work for the team and in the arena, to all the fans and people of Toronto, who welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home from day one. Two years ago we won a great title together. I know everyone on this team works hard, every day, to reach that goal again. I will cheer for the Raptors from Europe ”. “Thank you very much, Sergio” wrote the Raptors taking up his post.

the NBA career – Scariolo had arrived in the NBA in 2018, signing a three-year contract to become part of the staff of Nick Nurse, who just promoted to head coach of the Raptors had made the name of that European basketball legend he had met when he coached in Great Britain. Scariolo has agreed to get back in the game as a deputy and to compete with NBA basketball. It worked right away: Scariolo’s international experience, who while working with the Raptors nevertheless maintained his role as Spain coach, proved to be perfect for completing an innovative and unconventional working group, awarded with the title in the first year together, with Scariolo who then continued an extraordinary 2019 by adding the triumph in the World Cup with Spain to the NBA title. The agreement continued in the following two seasons, with coach Sergio who coached three games as head coach before the All Star Game in March because Nurse and the rest of the staff ended up in the Covid protocol.

virtus – Virtus had already come forward with Scariolo in December, during Djordjevic’s 24-hour exemption following the arrival of Marco Belinelli. Coach Sergio had said no and was convinced to stay in the NBA, so much so that a few weeks ago he signed a renewal for Toronto for another three years. But when Virtus in the last few days has made up for it, with a more concrete project, it was impossible to resist: the call of the bench as head coach was too strong. The official divorce from the Raptors was the formal step for the beginning of the adventure under the two Towers: now only the official agreement with the black Vs is missing, then Scariolo will be able to begin the next chapter of his career, that of head coach of Virtus Bologna.

June 17, 2021

