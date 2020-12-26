2020 is leaving. To you, who is from the vintage of ’61, is a strange year in your life come to your mind?

It has been the most complicated and strangest year that he can remember. And that forces us to reflect. I think health is always named first, but then taken for granted. It has been a year in which we have spent more time in a bubble or semi-bubble and in confinement than in normal conditions. Every day, there are some actions that remind us of the very special situation we are experiencing. And that we have to do everything to protect ourselves and our own.

And what learning does it leave behind?

That you have to know how to plan, but you don’t have to hyperplan. We have known how to improvise, change things on the fly. Approaches, customs. Nobody wanted this, but it has made us better, more complete. I want to see it like this. Once this pandemic has occurred, you had to react, it is a gain.

He once told me that his mother, a survivor of World War II, had told him that this was nothing compared to that. The bureaucratic problems, the robbery in Barajas. What does it tell you?

I don’t even dare to tell him. I would say that it is nothing! But it is true that, accustomed as we are to a technological civilization, you see the hyperprotection that in the United States there is of its own and as a Canadian, for example, it is privileged next to a European, especially when Europe has been one of the areas with the greatest impact of the pandemic.

Do you think basketball has come out of this stronger at something?

There is probably not one thing that is bad at all, one hundred percent. But honestly, in this whole situation I can think of little in which basketball can come out stronger. Perhaps, in the feeling that, at times, we obsess over planning and things that can be superfluous. And show that, although it is more complicated, objectives can be achieved with less detailed programming or less time.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will be in 2021. His safety quintet in the World Cup was made up of Ricky, Llull, Rudy, Claver and Marc. Two years of that will pass. Can that momentum that made Spain champion be lost?

Honestly, I think we have to think positively and that we are going to be better. I speak for the eventual reinstatements that we are going to have. We can have more talent. And then it will be a question of chemistry.

And which one is it?

This is like a glass. You can fill it with water up to a certain point, but then it overflows. In the World Cup in China we managed, with what we had, that the glass was full. Not a drop was missing, but there was nothing left. And every year, once you have the players that you have, you try to find that. The chemistry so that the glass is full of water.

You have gotten that chemistry in different states. With teams full of talent like in 20009 or 2011, but also in different circumstances. How do you get it?

First, we have achieved that together, especially the players. And then, it’s about having a deep understanding of the ecosystem in which you move. To compose the puzzle, you have to know perfectly the pieces and the best lace angles.

2020 is also the year of its renewal for four years. What moves you to continue and how do you see the future?

This has been a year of reacting on the fly. Hopefully this unstable evolution ends. For now, we will work on two parallel lines. There are some Windows in February and we must try to broaden the base with potential players from being with the National Team. At least that’s my idea. And then there are the players of that theoretical A-team, who will move on tight deadlines, with NBA players who will be in an extremely doubtful situation. When the time comes, we will see which are the players available to play with that base that we want to expand from the youngest.

There are players, including the case of Marc, who could even reach the finals although they have said they want to be in Tokyo. Even his own case as an assistant coach for the Raptors. How to handle?

We cannot be obsessed with what we will do, imagine, on July 8 at 2:30 p.m. This situation has shown that hyper-planning is a serious mistake. Of course, we can work with possible hypotheses but we will have to wait for the decision-making step. There you will have to adjust as you go. You will not have to rush in making decisions but be smart, collect information, accumulate data and finally act.

From that famous security quintet, Claver has had to stop. Have you talked to him?

We are in contact with everyone. For me, this return to the United States has also been a convulsive phase. What interests Víctor is that he recovers one hundred percent. The rest is secondary.

Are you excited to see this Abrines? You took him in 2017 and waited until the end for him to go to the 2019 World Cup despite his depression. He has always liked it very much.

I like to see all the Spanish players well and Álex is the tip of the iceberg because he is already a player with a high status. Of course Alex is great news. Particularly, for everything, I am very happy.

You acknowledged to this newspaper in an interview in the United States in 2019 that your relationship with Marc, after a difficult start, had blossomed into a great friendship. How has it been to part?

Marc has given me a lot. And it will continue to give me. His march, like that of Ibaka, has been a stick. They were two special anchors for me. But that’s life. I wish her the best and, as they say in this kind of thing, except the two times we play against them, they always win.

Do you think the Lakers were in your heart since that transfer of rights that brought your brother Pau to Los Angeles?

No. I think you have chosen based on the chance to win a ring again.

For whom is the year more important, for Juancho or for Willy?

For Willy. This year he has to elbow and become a rotation player. Of course, for Juancho it is also an important season to establish himself, but Willy has to prevail.

Is it going to be a difficult year for Ricky, can he abandon himself for that transfer? Happy was not seen.

I think Ricky Rubio was not thrilled with the form. Nobody likes to hand over a power of attorney to be transferred in conditions where you can’t control anything. But he returns to Minneapolis and he is a very professional player.

In Valencia he sent a message about the protection of the national player which is not the first time he has done it. Last year he spoke of the physical and shooting deficit. This year he has focused on the 17 minutes per game of the last summoned for the Windows.

It is nothing more than a statistical data that still needs to be refreshed from time to time to put where we are in context. Another thing is the rules. It would create confusion if I spoke about the regulation. I do not do that. But I do point out that the number of Spanish players is what it is. And we must be grateful to clubs like Madrid or Valencia that give opportunities to national players. The ACB is the league where there are fewer national players, but I repeat that this does not speak for or against the league. It is simply being objective.

What advice or what phrase do you keep from this 2020?

You don’t have to look for excuses, you have to be effective. Before, if we didn’t have the gym set up at the perfect time, in the perfect place, we wouldn’t go. Although it was not my case, it is an example. I mean, you can find the right time to play sports. Anywhere. Be creative to find the moment and the way. Which is not perfect, okay. But that’s what there is.

And what message would you send to the people?

The only message that can be given is to give value to things. We talk about health, personal relationships, and many little things that we may have learned to value more this year.

2020 has been a difficult year. 2021 should probably be the one of illusions. Is winning gold in Beijing with Pau Gasol on the track dreaming too much?

Nothing can kill our dreams. Whatever they are. The dream of gold with Pau is the dream of the owners. But if you have your dreams you don’t have to lose them and you don’t have time to waste. There are surely more prosaic things to be desired in 2021, like the end of this pandemic. But nothing can kill our dreams.