The national basketball coach, Sergio Scariolo, has announced the list of 16 players called up for the next qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup. The national team will face Italy next Friday, November 11, in a match that It will be played in the transalpine country. Three days later, they will face the Netherlands, this time at home.

There are five players on the list who were present for the gold medal at the last Eurobasket. Alberto Díaz, Joel Parra, Sebas Saiz, Darío Brizuela and Jaime Fernández will be one of the attractions of the call. Of the 16 players, Scariolo will select 12 for the match against Italy and another as many to play against the Netherlands.

Spain is the leader of its World Cup qualifying group, tied at five wins and one loss with Italy. In August, Scariolo’s side won convincingly against Iceland and the Netherlands in the last two games before the Eurobasket.

This is the full list:

Francis Alonso (Bilbao Basket)

Jonathan Barreiro (Unicaja)

Ferran Bassas (Gran Canaria)

Dario Brizuela (Unicaja)

Pep Busquets (Young)

Alberto Diaz (Unicaja)

Jaime Fernandez (Lenovo Tenerife)

Ruben Guerrero (Monbus Obradoiro)

Juan Nunez (Ratiopharm Ulm)

Joel Parra (Joventut)

Sebas Saiz (Alvark Tokyo)

Miquel Salvo (Gran Canaria)

Yankuba Sima (Umana Reyer Venezia)

Edgar Vicedo (Monbus Obradoiro)

Eric Vila (Basket Girona)

Santi Yusta (Casademont Zaragoza)

