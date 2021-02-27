Sergio Scariolo (Brescia, 1961) made history this past dawn by directing the Toronto Raptors as head coach in the victory against the Houston Rockets (122-111) in Tampa (Florida). The Italian sat for the first time in his career as head on an NBA bench due to COVID-19: Nick Nurse and five other members of the coaching staff entered the anti-coronavirus protocol and were removed from the team dynamics, so they couldn’t be in the band.

“It is the other people who make me feel that this is special because you’re so focused on what you’re doing, trying not to screw it upYou don’t have much time to think about your emotions, ”Scariolo said after finishing the duel and receiving the victory ball from Kyle Lowry in the locker room.

“He is always extremely attentive with these details, the little things that really make a difference in turning the team into a family, a group who really care about each other and I appreciate it very much. I will keep the ball very close to other objects that my players have given me after a medal or a championship”Stressed the national coach about this gift.

“It is an incredible experience to be able to be in the best basketball in the world. In an extremely efficient organization but at the same time with a familiar tone and with a very good feeling within the team. A great overall experience“, he pointed.

“I’ve obviously learned a lot from basketball, of management, of things that are done well here and that could be done better in Europe. And I’ve also learned things that could be done better here as well, but that you can’t always do it, “he said.

“And I have also learned that if you adapt, if you leave your ego in a corner, it can perfectly happen, with loyalty, with efficiency, with professionalism, from the role of first coach to assistant coach with naturalness. That in Europe it is much more difficult to do this, but here it happens much more often, “the Spanish coach ended up declaring.

“We are happy”

“Appointing Sergio was not difficult for us”Bobby Webster, general manager of the Raptors told EFE. “We have had it here for years. The experience he has, not only in the NBA but as an international head coach, whether in Europe or in the national team (of Spain), has made it not difficult. Probably the most difficult decision was to determine who can be with him, what is the plan, the replacement rates, all that. “

Scariolo was accompanied by three Raptors 905 coaches. The Canadian franchise affiliate is currently in Orlando, contesting the G-League bubble. The distance between both towns in Florida is about 150 kilometers by car (an hour and a half). “He has an incredible ability to see the game, to make adjustments, you know your role very well. So we are happy to see him in the role of head coach and see what it can do, ”Webster continued on Scariolo.

The Italian was saved from the anti-COVID protocols by other anti-COVID protocols. In your case, those of international travelers. Last week the one from Brescia was with Spain contesting the qualifying windows for the Eurobasket 2022 in Poland, so on his return he had to spend a few days in quarantine and had no contact with his teammates.