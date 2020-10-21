Scientists within the framework of the Science of Fear project conducted an experiment and found out which horror movie is the most terrible. This was reported by the magazine Forbes citing a study by Broadbandchoices.

The experts analyzed the heartbeat of volunteer viewers who watched the top 50 rated horror films by IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Reddit. It turned out that the scariest film is “Sinister” directed by Scott Derrickson, filmed in 2012, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

So, during viewing, the subjects’ hearts beat with an average rhythm of 86 beats per minute, which is 32% higher than the average of 65 beats per minute.

In second place was the 2010 horror film Astral directed by James Vann, the channel notes. “360”… According to scientists, during one of the scenes of the tape, the audience’s pulse jumped to 133 beats per minute. The third place went to the painting of the same Bath “The Conjuring”. During the screening of this film, the participants in the experiment had a pulse rate of 129 beats per minute.

The top ten also includes horror films “Reincarnation” (2018), “Paranormal Activity” (2007), “It” (2014). “The Conjuring 2” (2016), “Babaduk” (2014), “Descent” (2005) and “Visit” (2015), notes “Reedus”…

On October 19, it was reported that American rapper Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) would be producing three horror films with director Alai Roth. According to Roth, his team with the musician will create films that others are afraid to do. In addition, 50 Cent will be engaged in the production of products accompanying the picture.