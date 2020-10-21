British company BroadbandChoices has found out which horror movie is the scariest. For this, as writes Forbes, the audience’s heart rate was measured.

The experiment involved 50 people of different ages. They watched 50 of the most popular and critically acclaimed films, while experts measured the audience’s heart rate.

As a result, 35 tapes were identified, to which viewers reacted most strongly. In the first place was the film “Sinister” directed by Stott Derrickson, released in 2012. On average, while watching, the audience’s heart rate was 86 beats per minute, which is 32% higher than in a calm state, and in the worst moments, the audience’s hearts beat at a speed of 131 beats per minute.

Also, the five most terrible films included: “Astral”, “The Conjuring”, “Reincarnation”, “Paranormal Activity”.

