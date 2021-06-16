Africa mourns the death of Scarface, the legendary lion of the Masai Mara, the National Reserve in southwestern Kenya. “At 1pm local time on Friday 11 June, Scarface took his last breath. He died peacefully without any disturbance, not even hyenas. We were the only ones on the scene and by his side, hoping to give him any kind of comfort »writes on Facebook the non-profit organization Mara Predator Conservation Program, publishing the photo of the lifeless feline.

The legend of this 14-year-old lion was born when he was only three years old and began to leave traces of his accomplishments together with his three brothers Sikio, Morani and Hunter: the four, a real band of infallible hunters, were nicknamed the “Musketeers”.

His name, Scarface, derived from the deep scar that furrowed his right eye: legend has it that it was the mark left by a shepherd’s spear that the lion survived. After the death of their brother Hunter, there were only three of the four Musketeers left since 2019, but despite their advancing age, their hunting strength has never waned.

“The Mara has lost another of its iconic great lions. May his legend live forever, ”concluded the non-profit organization.

