If you want to drive on hydrogen, you have to do something for it. Hopefully you live close to a hydrogen filling station and you should probably take the train more often, because you can certainly not fill up everywhere. But also in terms of maintenance, you apparently have to be a big fan of hydrogen. An owner of a Hyundai ix35 FCEV was faced with a huge bill.

According to Autobild the German drove his hydrogen Hyundai for seven years without any problems, until recently the fuel cell broke down. This part converts hydrogen into electricity for the propulsion. The car went to the dealer, who made an offer of no less than 103,764 euros. And no, that point shouldn’t be a comma.

The fuel cell is expensive

The fuel cell alone already costs 84,000 euros. With the labor and all the loose additional frills, the offer exceeded the ton. A Nexo, Hyundai’s newer hydrogen model, costs less than 78,000 euros in Germany, so repairing the old hydrogen car is no longer worthwhile. Perhaps a handy guy can still repair the fuel cell, but it seems that the ix35 FCEV is ready for scrapping.

Autobild reports in the article that a new fuel cell for the Nexo would cost about half. But since the ix35 had an additional 20,000 euros in costs on top of the price of the fuel cell, it sounds as if a Nexo of 78,000 euros has already been written off in an incident like this. On the other hand: if the repair costs continue this downward trend, hydrogen cars can simply be repaired in a while. So sustainable.