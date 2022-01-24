Elden Ring It is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 since it was the most recent creation of FromSoftware Y Hidetaka Miyazaki. The previews of this have promised us the challenging combat that we are used to from other titles of the company, as well as an interesting fantasy story.

In addition, it has the peculiarity that its history was written by George R.R. Martin, the renowned creator of game of Thrones. After years in development, Elden Ring It will finally reach our consoles on February 25. To celebrate its closeness, a new trailer has been released that details more of what we will find.

A trailer shows us more of the world of Elden Ring

During the Taipei Game Show 2022, Elden Ring received a new and extensive trailer with a lot of new features. This one seems to set players up for some of what they’ll be facing next month. We cannot deny that it looks quite interesting and with a very striking world.

The trailer of more than 45 minutes is driven by Yasuhiro Kitao, the producer of Elden Ring, who discusses some of the details of the long-awaited title. One of the novelties is that the developers aimed to make a less stressful experience for the players. Something that Hidetaka Miyazaki had previously mentioned.

The producer assured that although Elden Ring may be approachable doesn’t mean combat is no longer as challenging as ever. The difference is that players will have more options to deal with different issues. For example, they can decide their reset point if they prefer to recover their runes or quickly face the boss that killed them.

As for its open world, there are different options to explore it, such as using fast travel and your trusty steed. It seems that the biggest challenges of Elden Ring they will be found in your optional dungeons. You can explore them or not, but the rewards will make it worth it.

Another point that he brought up is the fact that you will not be able to see 100% of what it offers Elden Ring the first time you complete it, there are many things to see in this open world. While you can finish its main story in around 30 hours, there is a huge amount of content that is sure to extend your hours of play. Are you ready to try the latest from FromSoftware?

