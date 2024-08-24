On the seventh date of Colombian football, this Saturday, an alarm was registered in Tunja, in the match between Patriots and Equity.

According to the criteria of

The 6th minute of the match was underway when the Patriotas player, Brayan Correareceived a strong blow to the head, from Leider Riascos.

The player from La Equidad hit his opponent with the studs. Correa fell to the ground and there were moments of alarm among fans and the other players.

The ambulance later entered the field to pick up the footballer and take him to a hospital.

NCT News shared some images of the arrival of medical assistance. An official report from Patriotas on what happened is expected.

Initially, the La Equidad player received a yellow card. Then, the VAR called the referee David Espinosa to review the action and that was when he decided to expel the footballer, who left the field angrily.

SPORTS

More sports news