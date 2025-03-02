The derby between the Leganés and Getafe this Sunday left a scare in the stands of the Butarque stadium. It happened at the end of the first half, when an amateur had to be treated by the Red Cross and by the medical services of both teams for a fainting.

The meeting was interrupted for a few minutes when referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz warned the incident authorities suffered by one of the fans who attended the meeting.

Quickly, the doctors of both clubs crossed the field to the race to enter the stands and serve the fan.

In addition, both the goalkeeper of Getafe David Soria and the attacker of the Leganés Miguel de la Fuente accompanied the medical services to be interested in the health of the fan, whom they finally withdrew from the stands to receive better attention.

So far the state of the affected fan is unknown.