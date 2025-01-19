Firefighters quickly put out the flames and only one person was affected by smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

“It was just a scare,” some customers of the ‘Tierra’ bar, located in the Barrio Rey square, in the heart of the Historic Center of Toledo, told this newspaper, when the firefighters had already evacuated the area after a “minor” fire starts in the establishment’s kitchen.

Despite the minor nature of the incident since there was only one person affected by smoke who was taken by ambulance to the Toledo University Hospital, the truth is that There has been a great stir among bar patrons. that settle in this square, a few meters from Zocodover, since at first – shortly before 8:30 p.m. – it was quite thick smoke coming out of the windows and some customers have even started recording the scene with their cell phones.

Tranquility has arrived in the Barrio Rey square, tonight after the event



MJM





After the ambulance left with the person affected by smoke inhalation, a man in his 50s, The firefighters quickly resolved the emergency. and they have left the place, where a team from the Municipal Police and another from the National Police have also appeared.