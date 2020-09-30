New scare in Paris. If last week the Eiffel Tower had to be evicted by the French Police due to an alleged bomb threat, now the capital of France has suffered a few moments of uncertainty for what seemed a explosion. However, the noise was caused by a military plane that broke the sound barrier. The roar was so great that it could be heard both in much of Paris and the surrounding area.

Soon, fear began to take hold of citizens, who expressed on Twitter their surprise at what they heard and the fear of some possible event in the city. But the Paris Police Prefecture quickly clarified through that same social network that there had been no explosion, but an airplane. “Don’t saturate the emergency lines!”he asked shortly after the event. The Army specified that it was a Rafale plane from the Saint-Dizier air base, located about 250 kilometers from Paris, which intervened to “offer assistance to an aircraft with which radio contact had been lost ”.

Tension at Roland Garros

The noise could also be heard in the tennis championship Roland Garros, in the west of Paris. Specifically, during the match between the German Dominik Koepfer and the swiss Stan wawrinka, at a time when the first was about to take out and stopped a few seconds to look at the sky after hearing the loud noise. But when the authorities commented on the reason for this, the game went smoothly.