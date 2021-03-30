He could end up in disgrace, but luckily he was left alone in a tremendous scare. Part of the terrace of a private house located in the Los Rosales neighborhood, in the district of El Palmar, collapsed yesterday, filling part of the public road with rubble. The incident affected a property on the Paseo de las Acacias, an area that is very close to the municipal nursery school located in that neighborhood. Fortunately, the landslides did not cause personal injury of any kind.

Firefighters went to the scene, but it was not necessary to evict the residents of the house located at the bottom of the property affected by the landslides, according to municipal sources. Nor was it necessary to intervene in any of the neighboring homes. Apparently, the property had a ruin file open, the same sources added.

Precisely in this depressed neighborhood, with almost 6,000 residents and located in the most populated district of Murcia, a rehabilitation process has been undertaken in the last six years in which the Ministry of Development, the regional government and the Capital City Council. These actions have involved an investment of almost 5 million euros.

A few months ago, the competent councilors, Paqui Pérez and Mario Gómez – who maintain these responsibilities in this new stage – visited the neighborhood, which has almost fifty municipally owned social housing units, to supervise the end of the works.