The Fiorentina striker had returned to the field after colliding with an opponent and being treated in the band

02/23/2025



Updated at 5:45 p.m.





Moise Kean, Fiorentina striker, had to leave the pitch on a stretcher and with a collar placed after the strong blow to the head received in the second part of the game that her team played this Sunday in Verona. After a strong involuntary clash with Dawidowicz, Kean received a knee in the eyebrow, for which he bleeding abundantly.

The doctors of the Violet team cured the wound, put a spectacular bandage and the player returned to the pitch. Or, rather, he tried. Because seconds later he collapsed on the grass.

The referee stopped the game, the doctors went back in and, minutes later, the Italian footballer, aware at all times, was taken on a stretcher and transferred in ambulance to a hospital in Verona to be subjected to the relevant tests.

Fiorentina does not win for scares. Three months ago, on December 1, we also had to stop the meeting he played at home in front of Inter Milan after midfielder Edoardo Bove was fainted by suffering a cardiac arrest caused by an epileptic attack.