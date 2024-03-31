There was a scare in the final of the English Women's Football League Cup when the Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum He collapsed on the field of play, although Arsenal reported that he was “conscious” and “stable.”

The 24-year-old player fainted in stoppage time of the final in Wolverhampton.

Arsenal won the duel 1-0 thanks to a goal from the Swedish attacker Stina Blackstenius in the 116th, in extra time.

But beyond the result, the image of the match was that of Frida Maanum lying on the grass, causing a scene of great nervousness.

Frida Maanum collapses on the court. Photo:AFP Share

The match was interrupted for several minutes to allow the intervention of the emergency services, who evacuated the soccer player from the scene after placing an oxygen mask on her, according to an AFP journalist.

“Frida is conscious, speaks and is stable. She will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team,” Arsenal announced later on the social network tournament that he won for the seventh time.

SPORTS with AFP

More sports news