The Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) has reported that the radioactive lump that had been lost this Monday in the cargo terminal of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport with four radioactive sources of selenium (se-75).

He selenium 75 It is a radioactive isotope that has applications in the field of industrial radiography.

The four radioactive sources, which are duly encapsulated and shielded to avoid radiation to the outside, are category 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with 5 being the least dangerous category.

As reported by the security agency in its statement, all sources are in perfect condition.

This Monday, the owner of the facility to which the sources were directed notified the Council that the package that should have been delivered last Friday was not located. coming from Prague. After learning the details of the event, the CSN sent a team of inspectors to the airport to find out more details and verify if the package had arrived at the airport terminal.

After 8:30 p.m., the inspection team transferred to the terminal reported that the package with the four sources had been successfully found. in perfect condition. During this time, the CSN has been in communication with the Protection of the Community of Madrid to manage the event.