While some boys were playing part of the floor of a school in Salta collapsed. The dramatic episode took place at the Colegio Islas Malvinas 5010, in Chicoana, north of the capital of that province.

It happened during recess, while the girls were chatting in the yard. It was there when the earth literally swallowed them and caused a great shout from the rest of the companions, who came to the place to help them. They were able to rescue them, although none came out of astonishment at what had happened.

The three girls fell into a well of two meters deep they suffered some blows, but they are already with their families in their homes.

Despite the shock, the girls were not seriously injured. Photo Expression of the South.

“We never had knowledge that this well was underneath. The establishment is turning 43 years old, but something like this never happened to us. We have maintenance people who usually do some works, but this was not foreseen by anyone, “the director of the establishment told El Trece.

The three injured girls, from between 13 and 14 years, They are in the first year of commercial secondary school in Salta.

The well college sector it was immediately closed, and two of the classrooms that were nearby were also disabled. The director himself announced that municipal staff will be in charge of filling and building the new school floor.

It is unknown why there was a well there. It is presumed that several years ago it functioned as an old drain and that it was later covered by dirt.

The locals argue that by the humidity was eating away the floor and this made the students who were at recess on the brick sidewalk, fall. Although they only suffered minor injuries, the shock was enormous.

The two-meter-deep well into which the Salta students fell. Photo Expression of the South.

It was reported that the college it is not connected to the municipal sewage network and that from this fact work will be intensified so that it can function normally.

Meanwhile, the educational vice-directorate assured that the situation had already been reported to the Infrastructure of the Ministry of Education and also requested collaboration from the authorities of the Municipality.

LGP