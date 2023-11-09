The Brazilian media report the news of the attack by some criminals on Neymar’s in-laws: the target was little Mavie

Hours of terror that the world football star had to experience Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi. According to what was reported by some Brazilian media, armed criminals attempted to kidnap the couple’s newborn daughter by breaking into the model’s parents’ house.

Photo credit: neymarjt – Instagram

Months of ups and downs experienced recently by Neymar Junior, star of Brazilian and world football.

Last summer he moved to Saudi to play forAl Hilal. Shortly after, a serious season injury already put an end to his season.

Parallel to his sporting life, that too private it gave him emotions, not always serene and happy.

Just over a month ago, for example, his partner, the beautiful model and influencer Bianca Biancardi it made him dad to little Mavie. An event, that of the birth of the little girl, celebrated in every way possible by the couple. Neymar, on his profile Instagramhad written:

Our Mavie has come to complete our life ❤️🙏🏼 Welcome, my daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us ✨

Fear for Neymar’s newborn daughter

Credit: neymarjr – Instagram

In the weeks following Mavie’s birth, the magazines of gossip Brazilian women spoke of an alleged betrayal by Neymar and the end of the story with Bianca Biancardi.

All these rumors, however, are put aside for now second floor for a terrible event that occurred recently.

Apparently, gods armed criminals they broke into Bianca’s parents’ house in Sao Paulo with the aim of kidnap just little Mavie.

The 3 people who entered the house would have Biancardi’s parents were tied up and gaggedthen looking for the little girl.

Photo credit: neymarjt – Instagram

Luckily, neither Mavie nor Bianca were home, so it all ended with so much fear and little else.

The criminals would have done so before walking away raiding of valuables.

After the news spread, messages arrived from Neymar and Bianca to reassure everyone. The champion thanked God that they are all well in the familydespite the great fear.

Then in the evening he published one photo among the stories on his account Instagramin which it appears together with his little girl.