Breaking with the hegemony of the Boeing-Airbus tandem is an old wish of the Russian aviation industry. Therefore, all expectations are placed on the commissioning of the Irkut MC-21, a medium-range model that try to share with the evolutions of the 737 and A320 models. Today, an incident added to the difficulties that drag its development process and put it back in the focus of all aeronautical specialists: one of the prototypes got lost landing under heavy snow at one of Moscow’s airports.

The incident featured one of the prototypes of the MC-21-300 version and occurred at the Zhukovsky airfield, located southwest of Moscow and considered the fourth airport in the Russian capital. It is a mixed-use civil-military property, with a extensive main runway 4,600 meters long. The setting was difficult for adherence conditions: the snowfall was compounded by a temperature of around 15 degrees below zero.

What happened then? “During testing for an interrupted flight with the use of emergency braking and simulated engine failure, the MC-21-300 left the runway. The crew was not injured. No visible damage was found. No system failures were recorded. The reasons for the incident are being investigated “, explained in a statement the United Aircraft Corporation, parent company under whose umbrella is the constructor Irkut.

Flush with the snow. This is how one of the Irkut MC-21 turbines was left after the mistake. In this case, these are Pratt & Whitney PW1000G turbofans, one of two available variants. (Youtube)

Designed by the Yakovlev studio, the Irkut MC-21 made its first flight on May 28, 2017. Designed as competition for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 -of great insertion in the gigantic Russian cabotage market- can transport in its 300 version between 163 and 211 passengers, with a range of around 5,000 kilometers.

Although the development process was delayed by various inconveniences, the commissioning of the MC-21 is a central challenge for the Russian aviation industry: its wings have elements developed with composite materials and – perhaps the most ambitious goal – in addition to having Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines, it will have a version equipped with Adviadvigatel PD-14 turbofans made in Russia.

The maiden flight of the Irkut MC-21 with the new Russian PD-14 engines was on December 15, 2020. The duration was 85 minutes. (UAC photo)

The first flight of an aircraft with this combination – baptized as MC-21-310 – took place just over a month ago, on December 15, 2020. “The new engines worked constantly in all modes,” said Vasily Sevastyanov, one of the pilots who participated in the flight.

So far, orders have been received for more than 100 copies. In almost all cases, these are companies operating in the Russian domestic market. Among them are those of Aeroflot (50 aircraft), Red Wings (16) and UTAir (10). But the bulk of the requests were made by Russian state agencies for production development.