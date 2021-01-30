The presidential plane of Ecuador, with President Lenín Moreno and several companions on board, carried out this Saturday a emergency landinga in Washington, where an official visit was ending due to a mechanical failure.

“The presidential plane had a mechanical fault so he had to make an emergency landing, “announced the Ecuadorian government press.

They immediately clarified that “Moreno and all the occupants of the plane are fine, and they will return to Ecuador in the next few hours. “

The president, whose four-year term ends on May 24, fulfilled an official agenda during the last week in the US capital.

He highlighted a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an entity that granted a loan of 6.5 billion dollars to the South American country last September. In addition to meetings with officials of the government of the new US President, Joe Biden.

Polarized elections

Ecuador is already in the final stretch of the campaign for the February 7 general elections with two clear candidates for a second round.

The vast majority of the polls published this month place the candidate of Correísmo, Andres Arauz, left-wing, coWinner in a first round with an average voting intention of around 35.4%.

On the contrary, according to the ten polls published in January, the Christian liberal aspirant Guillermo Lasso, wins in just two polls and brings together an average of 26.3% of the voting intention.

The latest survey to be known, by the Cedatos / Gallup demoscopic company, closed on January 25 and with a margin of error of 2.7% and a confidence level of 95%, indicates that the proposal of Lasso accounts for 26.2%, while Arauz 24%.

The third opponent in the list, Yaku Pérez, for the indigenous and environmental sector, would obtain 13.1% of the electorate’s favor.

DV