Paris Saint Germain coach, Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, was expectant about the new injury of his forward Kylian Mbappé, who had to be replaced three minutes before the end of the match against Metz after suffering a collision with Habib Maiga.

The French forward left the pitch of the Saint Symphorien stadium before the end of the clash against Metz that his team won 1-3, with two goals from Kylian, sore in the right leg.

The ailment of the star of the Parisian team leaves his presence pending of his evolution, four days before the visit to the Park of the Princes of Manchester City, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League.

“Kylian was hit in the quadriceps area. I think it’s fine and that it will be ready for next Wednesday. We watched the action again and saw that it was a hit. We are not worried, “said the Argentine coach in Canal Plus France, after the victory against Metz that places the champion as provisional leader of Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe on the ground, in pain. His right quadriceps injury must evolve to ensure his presence against Manchester City, next Wednesday, for the Champions League. Photo: AFP / Jean Christophe Verhaegen.

Mbappé, who scored two of his team’s three goals and raised the goals scored so far in the French league to twenty-five, had a run-in with Maiga in the final stretch of the match. He stayed on the ground and then tried to return to the game but could not. He went to the locker room limping and with gestures of pain. He was replaced by the German Julian Draxler.

Mbappe talks to Pochettino as he limped off to the PSG dressing room. Photo: AFP / Jean Christophe Verhaegen.

Pochettino also highlighted the victory over Metz, which shoots Paris Saint Germain to the top of the standings with a two-point advantage over Lille, who visit Lyon this Sunday.

“We controlled the game well. The team played well although the goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half was a shame. The team played at a good level and deserved the victory,” said the Argentine coach.

“It is very important to fight to win the League. Now is the time for the Champions League. We are ready to face Manchester City,” Pochettino closed.

