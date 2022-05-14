Giovanni De Carolis beat WBO intercontinental champion Daniele Scardina by a technical knockout in the fifth round

Success beyond expectations for the Milan Boxing Night Friday 13 May at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. In the highlight, the former WBA world super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis knocked out on the fifth round WBO intercontinental champion Daniele Scardina unleashing the enthusiasm of the fans from Rome and Viterbo who were in the minority compared to the Scardina fans but who were still very numerous. The Allianz Cloud – which seats 5,300 – was packed: the ringside and the first ring were sold out and so was almost the entire second ring. A similar crowd for a boxing event in Milan hasn’t been seen since 1996 when Giovanni Parisi filled the Assago Forum twice by battling Carlos Gonzalez (June 20) and Sergio Rey (October 12).

When Jacob Fragomeni He defeated Rudolf Kraj for the vacant WBC light heavyweight world title, PalaLido was sold out, but seats were only 3,500. The spectators who bought the ticket to attend the Milan Boxing Night were enthusiastic and will certainly return to the next events organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN which broadcast the event in live streaming and now makes it available on-demand. A big round of applause goes to Daniele Scardina And Giovanni De Carolis which gave life to a memorable battle in which De Carolis attacked, scoring numerous combinations that clearly left their mark on Scardina. During the fourth round, De Carolis hit Scardina with four punches to the face and with the fifth (a left hook) he knocked him down. Scardina got up and shortly after the gong sounded, but the minute interval was not enough for Scardina to recover and at the beginning of the fifth round De Carolis started to attack again, hitting Scardina with a series of punches in the face that Scardina he visibly accused by backing up to the ropes and then falling to the mat. The referee rightly decided to stop the action and declare the technical knock out. Unhinged was unable to continue and did not protest. In summary: Giovanni De Carolis won all the rounds, he easily scored his hooks that highlighted Daniele Scardina’s defensive gaps. Anyone who thought that Giovanni De Carolis (38 years old in August) was close to retiring had to change his mind. In fact, at the press conference held at the Terrazza Duomo 21 in Milan, Wednesday 11 May, Giovanni De Carolis had said that his intention was not only to play this match with Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN, but to start a working path together with them. . A path that could take him far now that he has won the WBO intercontinental title. In the World Boxing Organization ranking Daniele Scardina was number 10 in the world, in the next ranking in place of him there will be Giovanni De Carolis. Giovanni De Carolis’ record is now 31 wins, 10 defeats and 1 even with 15 triumphs before the limit. Daniele Scardina’s is 20-1 with 16 KOs and 1 defeat before the limit.

Milan Boxing Night, Maxim Prodan loses to Luis Romero

The match between the darling of the Milanese public was also very spectacular Maxim Prodan and the Venezuelan Luis Romero. The Ukrainian landed Romero in the sixth round with a left hook to the chin. Generally, this is enough for the Ukrainian to finish the opponent on duty, but Romero got up, finished the second half and in the next one hit Prodan with a series of punches that prompted the referee to count him twice and declare the technical KO. An unexpected defeat for Maxim Prodan who will certainly be able to make up for it next time. Now Maxim Prodan’s record is 19-2-1, Luis Romero’s is 11-5-1.

