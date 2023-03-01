Daniele lost consciousness in the locker room in Buccinasco. Successful intervention, hours of hope

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

An illness at the end of training, while he was already in the locker room, then the ambulance ride to Humanitas in Rozzano where he underwent delicate neurosurgery surgery for an extensive cerebral hemorrhage. Daniele Scardina yesterday fought the most difficult fight of his career. The operation went well, but in cases like this it is the course of the following hours that is important.

Friends — That’s why, on the cold night in Milan, outside the Humanitas emergency room, friends and colleagues didn’t abandon him. Yesterday afternoon some of them were at the Buccinasco gym, the Fitsquare, where King Toretto, his nickname, was preparing for the match on March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan against the Belgian Cedric Spera. It would have been his debut in the light heavyweight: ten rounds to put the super middleweights behind him and the defeat with De Carolis which cost him the Wbo title last May. He had chosen to abandon Miami and get back into the game by sweating it out in a gym near his home. He wasn’t expecting the surprise hook of fate. Almost incredulous, some boxers who had trained with him found themselves a few hours later in front of the clinic on the outskirts of Milan, some with their hands joined in prayer for their friend. Among them the artist Omar Hassan to whom he is very close. Everyone broke into a liberating applause when at 9 pm a friend, informed by her family, gave the news of the positive outcome of the first part of the operation. Someone at that point did not hold back tears of joy, others hugged each other, but no one left. They all stayed there, together with Daniele’s manager, Alessandro Cherchi, who was also tried by the worry accumulated in a terrible afternoon. «Forza Dani», Diletta Leotta wrote on Instagram with whom the boxer had an affair in recent years. Shortly before 11pm, the second part of the operation ended and her mother was able to see Daniele. See also Jesús "Veneno" Aréchiga and José "Pamba" Valdez overcome the Romana

Sudden illness — Scardina didn’t feel bad in the ring or immediately after a blow to the head. The session, with his coach Ermes Di Francesca, was over and there is a video that shows him carrying out the last unloading exercises: bare chest with clearly visible tattoos, black shorts and hands still “bandaged”, he speaks with a colleague, also intent on training and does not show any sign of unease. It seems like a scene seen a thousand times for the thirty-year-old from Rozzano, a professional since 2015. A few minutes after returning to the locker room, he suddenly fainted, the ambulance arrived and was transported in code red to Humanitas where he arrived around 5pm. The boxer’s conditions were immediately defined as serious and immediate surgery seemed the only way to save his life. The parents, warned of the incident, reached him in a few minutes since they live close to the clinic. Together with them, Giovanni, Daniele’s brother. They waited in a room adjacent to the room where he was operated on, on the second floor, in the Neurosurgery department directed by Dr. Maurizio Fornari. The next few hours and days will be essential to understand the evolution, but last night the faces of the friends, while still betraying their great fear, gave hope that Scardina won the most difficult match. That he got up once again and gave joy to his fans who were waiting for news on social media. When they had them, they cheered as on the occasion of one of the many victories of King Toretto’s career. See also Oscar-winning blow: when boxing in Hollywood means golden statuette

February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 23:43)

