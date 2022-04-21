Mexico.- This Thursday, the head of the National Water Commission (Conagua), German Martinez Santoyoemphasized that the problem of water shortages in the state of New Lion does not warrant, so far, the declaration of emergency.

In this sense, the federal official explained that the drought registered Monterrey and its metropolitan area It is an issue related to seasonal drought, which regularly occurs year after year at these times.

During a work meeting at the Hydraulic Resources Commission of the Senate of the Republic, the head of the National Water Commission specified the reasons why the federal agency rejected the request for declaration of emergency presented by the government of Nuevo León.

“These are the droughts that regularly occur in the country, the state of Nuevo León urgently asked us for a declaration of drought, we could not do it because, as I tell you, the drought parameters that are temperature and rainfall did not correspond to the drought. severe that could occur, “he explained.

Likewise, Martínez Santoyo announced that they are working together with the administration of Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda to be able to provide a solution to the problem of drought in some municipalities of the northern entity.

He detailed that the problem of water scarcity is being solved in different waysboth by asking the entrepreneurs who had availability of the liquid in concessions, as well as through the use of groundwater that was granted to different users.

“The businessmen who had water availability in their concessions are giving it up temporarily to meet the demand for water in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, yes, we are somehow solving the problem of water demand, using the groundwater concessioned to various users, we are also doing it with agriculture, but we are solving the problem of the decrease, of the availability of physical water in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey”, he explained.

Last week, it was announced that, in just two weeks, the drought in Nuevo León worsened, since affects 76% of the municipalities of the state to the north of the Mexican Republic, according to the report of the Mexico Drought Monitor published on April 14.