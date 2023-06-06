Cuba, still imprisoned by the Castroist regime, now led by the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, has been experiencing its biggest crisis in recent years since the fall of its biggest partner on the international stage: the Soviet Union.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, enacted in 2020, the Caribbean country has been suffering even more from the shortage of medicines, fuel, high inflation, food crisis and the deterioration of its essential public services.

“I have four children and I have to support them. I don’t know how I’m managing to do this, but I’m doing it. One day I buy lunch, another day I don’t, and so on. We have to try things, because you can’t buy everything at the same time. In this country, everything is missing at some point,” said a Cuban citizen in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

In February of this year, official information from the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) showed that the island’s annual inflation had reached 44.5%. However, this percentage may be even higher, given the lack of transparency in the information passed on by the regime.

In his 2022 Poverty Index survey, economist Steve Hanke, from Johns Hopkins University, pointed out that Cuba regionally headed a list that included Haiti, Guatemala and Jamaica, being the “most miserable country” in Central America and the Caribbean.

In the survey, released in May, Hanke pointed out that currently Cuba’s inflation would be reaching practically 87% per year, a much higher percentage than that published by the Cuban dictatorship and which places the country among the ten with the highest inflation in the world. For Hanke, “the communist regime destroyed the value of the Cuban peso”.

High inflation in Cuba is a direct result of the monetary expansion that the communist regime has been carrying out since January 2021, when it unified the two currencies that circulated in the country: the Cuban peso (CUP) and the convertible peso (CUC). The measure was intended to simplify the exchange rate system and stimulate the economy, but ended up causing a devaluation of the CUP and an increase in the cost of living.

Inflation in Cuba’s informal market reached 45.36% in April. In the same month, in 2022, inflation in this segment reached 23.69%. The rise would have been driven, according to the National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba (Onei), by the area of ​​food and restaurants.

That kind of information no longer frightens Cubans. In 2021, according to independent media reports, inflation in Cuba’s informal market was close to 500% at the annual rate.

Cuba’s high inflation helps increase poverty in the country. According to the annual report of the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), based on data from 2022, about 72% of Cubans live in extreme poverty.

In addition, the report noted that Cuba has been experiencing a serious food crisis. According to the data, 54% of the country’s population is inadequately fed and the products purchased for a basic food basket only guarantee subsistence for a maximum of ten days in a month.

The serious economic crisis, triggered by government policies and the lack of necessary structural reforms, has been affecting various sectors of the country’s economy and deeply impacting the mass flight and emigration of thousands of Cuban citizens, who are trying to leave the island to start their lives over again. .

The rate of irregular emigration of Cubans to other countries, especially to the United States, has increased dramatically. According to data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), throughout 2022, about 200,000 Cubans arrived at the country’s border with Mexico, a record number.

Many of these migrants report experiencing violence, extortion and theft during their journey through Central America. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus blamed what he called “Cuba’s bankrupt regime” for triggering a “new wave of migration in the Western Hemisphere”.

In an interview with People’s Gazetteeconomist and university professor Orígenes Martins pointed out that Cuba is no longer able to obtain the revenue it obtained in other times from tourism and that the lack of resources has laid bare an “authoritarian system, which led the population to a condition of misery and proved to be a country that has always depended on Russian help”.

Martins noted that the only solution to end the generalized crisis in Cuba is “to change the country’s political system, democratically generate jobs and seek to associate with economies that help build a better economic and social structure”. of the island would have to be “immediately demolished”.

energy crisis

Cuba is also experiencing an energy crisis, which has been affecting local industries and public and private transport on the island. According to information in the OCDH annual report, basic services such as drinking water and electricity are no longer able to satisfactorily serve the entire population.

The lack of fuel, which has generated several queues at gas stations in recent months, is mainly due to the reduction in the supply of fuel already refined by Venezuela to the country – especially gasoline and diesel.

The South American country is Cuba’s main ally in Latin America, but has been facing its own crisis under the Maduro regime, which has caused Venezuela to reduce oil exports to Cuba year after year. To try to remedy the problem, the Cuban dictatorship has been trying to negotiate in recent years the emergency import of oil from Iran in exchange for food.

The Cuban regime has attributed the country’s energy crisis to the effects of the US embargo, which has limited the island’s commercial and financial relations since 1962. However, in 2021, the dictator Díaz-Canel acknowledged errors in economic management and announced some measures to try to alleviate the situation of the population.

Among them were the monetary and exchange rate unification (which had the opposite effect than expected), the “enlargement of the private sector”, the “elimination of excessive subsidies”, the “flexibility of imports by individuals and companies”, the “authorization the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)” and the “openness to foreign investment”. However, these reforms have been slow, insufficient, contradictory and in some cases, practically non-existent.

shortage of medicines

The Cuban economic crisis is also causing the country to face a serious shortage of medicines, which affects both pharmacies and hospitals on the island. The situation worsened at the beginning of this year, when Cuba registered an increase in cases of Covid-19 and other diseases, putting the health system on the brink of collapse.

According to information from the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), based on official data reported by the head of Cuba’s pharmaceutical industry, around 88 of the 262 drugs most needed by the population were “unavailable” in the country in 2022.

Unlike the version reported by the Cuban regime, of blaming the embargo for all the country’s problems, the OCDH report points to other reasons for the health crisis in Cuba. Among them are the inefficiency of the centralized and state-owned economic model, which limits the production and distribution of goods and services, and the lack of transparency and popular participation in the Cuban political system, which prevents social control and oversight of public resources. .

Other human rights organizations, such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) and Human Rights Watch, denounced that in the country there are constant violations of human rights committed by the dictatorship against dissidents and demonstrators, who suffer repression, imprisonment and torture.

The shortage of medicines in Cuba has dramatic consequences for the population, which suffers from a shortage of essential medicines to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and asthma. There is also a lack of antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatories and antiallergics.

The OCDH pointed out that eight out of ten Cubans cannot find the medicines they need in pharmacies. To fight infections, alleviate symptoms and get the medicines they need, the OCDH said that 57% of the Cuban population turns to natural medicine, churches or the solidarity of family and friends abroad. Others face long queues at pharmacies or resort to the underground market, where prices are often exorbitant.

Diagnosed with hypertension at age 16, social communicator Leonardo Brito, who lives in the city of Holguín, in eastern Cuba, reported that he takes three pills of captopril and one of hydrochlorothiazide daily.

According to him, the medicines serve “to keep me under control, but in the last few weeks I only took one, to lengthen them”.

“For more than four months, captopril and hydrochlorothiazide had not arrived. At the end of April, I managed to buy them at the pharmacy, but not at the established price, because the supply is still unstable”, he recalled, in a report to the Inter Press Service en Cuba website..