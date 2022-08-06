A team of engineers and collaborators from the MIT has designed a new technology that bypasses the development of the scar tissue around medical implants that release drugs, such asinsulin. The body does not recognize the implant and attacks it, which has formed enough scar tissue that prevents the device from releasing insulin. This phenomenon, known as a foreign body response, can also interfere with many other types of implantable medical devices.

Scientists from MIT, in a study on mice, showed that when they incorporated the new technology into a soft robotic devicethe device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug delivery facility.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

New technology prevents the development of scar tissue in medical implants – this is how it works

Implantable devices that deliver insulin into the body hold promise as an alternative way to treat diabetes without insulin injections or cannula insertions. In order to be able to prevent the formation of scar tissue, the device it is inflated and deflated repeatedly for five minutes every 12 hours and this mechanical deflection prevents the intervention of immune cells around the implant.

“We are using this type of movement to extend the life and effectiveness of these implanted reservoirs that can deliver drugs such as insulin and we think this platform can be extended beyond this application,” aga said. Ellen Roche, Latham Family Career Development Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Fellow of MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science.

Among other possible applications, the MIT engineering team plans to see if the device can be harnessed to deliver pancreatic islet cells that could act as a “bioartificial pancreas” to help treat diabetes.

Roche is the co-senior author of the study, with Eimear Dolanfaculty member at the National University of Ireland in Galway. Garry Duffyalso Professor at NUI Galway, is a key contributor to the work. The postdocs of MIT William Whyte And Debkalpa Goswamiand the visiting scholar Sophie Wangare the main authors of the research. See also ROG Gladius II Origin, the review

Most patients with type 1 diabetes and some with type 2 diabetes need insulin on a daily basis. Some patients use wearable insulin pumps that are attached to the skin and deliver insulin through a tube inserted under the skin or patches that can deliver insulin without a tube.

For many years, scientists have been working on insulin delivery devices that could be implanted under the skin. However, the scar tissue that forms a real fibrous capsule that develops around these implants can compromise the functionality of the device within weeks or months.

MIT I engineers have experimented with many approaches to prevent the formation of this type of scar tissue, including local administration of immunosuppressants. the team of researchers took a different approach that doesn’t require any drugs. Their implant includes a mechanically operated soft robotic device that can be inflated and deflated. In a 2019 study, Roche and his colleagues (with Dolan as first author) showed that this type of oscillation can modulate how nearby immune cells respond to an implanted device.

In the new research, they wanted to see if that immunomodulatory effect could help improve drug delivery. MIT engineers designed a two-chamber device made of polyurethane, a plastic that has a similar elasticity to the extracellular matrix that surrounds tissues. One of the chambers acts as a drug reservoir and the other acts as a soft, inflatable actuator. Using an external controller, the experts were able to stimulate the actuator to inflate and deflate according to a specific schedule. For this study, they ran the implementation every 12 hours, for five minutes at a time.

This mechanical activation pushes away the called immune cells neutrophils, the cells that initiate the process that leads to the formation of scar tissue. When the researchers implanted these devices in mice, they realized it took much longer for scar tissue to develop around the devices. Scar tissue eventually formed, but its structure proved unusual: instead of the tangled collagen fibers that accumulated around the static devices, the collagen fibers that enveloped the activated implants were more highly aligned, which the researchers believe may help drug molecules pass through tissue. See also Like father Like Son!? Father and son kill alleged robber with a sword

“In the short term, we see that there are fewer neutrophils surrounding the device in the tissue, and therefore in the long term, we see that there are differences in collagen architecture, which may be related to why we have better drug delivery during the eight-year period of time per week, ”explained Professor Wang.

To demonstrate the potential usefulness of this device, the researchers explained that it could be used to deliver insulin to mice. The device is designed in such a way that insulin can slowly escape through the pores into the drug reservoir or be released in a large actuator-controlled burst.

The researchers evaluated the effectiveness of insulin release by measuring subsequent changes in the mice’s blood glucose levels. The engineers found that in mice with the device activated, effective insulin delivery was maintained throughout the eight weeks of the study. However, in the mice that did not receive activation, delivery efficiency began to decline after only two weeks, and after eight weeks, almost no insulin was able to pass through the fibrous capsule of scar tissue.

The authors also created a human-sized version of the device, 120 millimeters by 80 millimeters, and showed that it could be successfully implanted in the abdomen of a human cadaver: “This was a proof of concept to show that it exists. a minimally invasive surgical technique that could potentially be employed for a large-scale human-scale device, ”Goswami said.

Working with Jeffrey Millman of the Washington University School of Medicine from St. Louis, the researchers plan to adapt the device so that it can be used to deliver stem cell-derived pancreatic cells that would detect glucose levels and secrete insulin when glucose is too high. Such an implant could eliminate the need for patients to constantly measure their glucose levels and inject insulin. See also Millionaire spills in pensions and supports

“The idea would be that the cells would reside in the reservoir and act as an insulin factory,” Professor Roche noted. “They would detect blood glucose levels and then release insulin as needed.”

Other possible uses that MIT engineers have pioneered for this type of device include administering immunotherapy to treat ovarian cancer and administering heart medications to prevent heart failure in patients who have had heart attacks.

“You can imagine that we can apply this technology to anything that is hindered by a foreign body response or a fibrous capsule and have a long-term effect,” concluded Professor Roche. administering drugs could benefit ”.

