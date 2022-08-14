With a lot of headaches about the heating bill for next winter, we struggle – ironically – from one heat wave to the next. I did my best to keep a cool head and drove this weekend in an electric shared car – because yes, climate change – to the Loosdrechtse plas to paddle: stand up paddling on a large failed surfboard. I supped myself through the water of the beautiful nature reserve. Despite the thick layer of factor 50, I felt the bright sun burn on my skin. Today a tomato, tomorrow a chocolateI used to say tough. But now I’m looking forward to it.