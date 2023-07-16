In recent days, a 17-year-old Swiss girl has seen fit to engrave something, perhaps her name (she only had time to trace an “N”), on the base of the Colosseum. Identified, she has been reported and risks a huge fine and a criminal sentence. Shooting the scene was David Battaglino, a tour guide. “It’s the first time I’ve managed to film an act of vandalism at the Colosseum but in six years I’ve seen dozens of them, there are even those who remove parts of the wall – he told La Repubblica-. They even spat on me once because I scolded a boy.”

The guide was with a group of tourists when he was informed of what was happening by a Mexican visitor. At that point Flavio took out his cell phone, approached the girl who went towards the family not knowing what to answer to the guide and other visitors who ask him about what was happening.

“I told the parents that what their daughter had done was illegal and they kicked me out with a gesture of annoyance. I told the group that I would indicate the family to the supervisor, I photographed and followed them and immediately reached the supervisor to indicate them to them”. Eventually the Swiss tourists were identified, but their reaction was always the same: “she’s just a little girl, she wasn’t doing anything wrong”. In short, a stunt that, at the very least, will cost them a hefty fine.