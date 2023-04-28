President Al Nassr: “Been scammed twice in my life: once for a kebab, once with Ronaldo”. Then the denial

Some alleged statements that the president of Al Nassr Al-Muammarhe would have done, to ArabiaNews50 according to what was reported by Mundo Deportivo, on Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’ve only been scammed twice in my life. The first is when I asked for three kebabs and they gave me two, and the second was when I bought Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Words that immediately made the rounds on the web, but which the number one of the Saudi club promptly denied.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Al Nassr, season between lights and shadows in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo landed at Al Nassr last Januaryafter his farewell to Manchester United in the autumn and the 2022 World Cup with the Portugal shirt. Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia there has been talk of astronomical figures (200 million per season) to convince CR7 to accept this adventure away from European football (with the prospect at the end of the contract expiring in 2025 of a role of ambassador and testimonial of the candidacy for the 2030 World Cup).

So far, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has scored 11 goals in 14 games playedbut Al Nassr is not getting the desired results at the moment: despite the 5 times Ballon d’Or they are second in the league to six behind leaders Al Ittihad and in the past few hours it has also arrived thereelimination from the King’s Cup against Al Wehda, fourth bottom in the Saudi Pro League.

Subscribe to the newsletter

