A still unknown company has launched the teaser site for a new game to be revealed next September 15th at 5:00 in the morning, Italian time. In the site URL, “xxscapegoatxx.com”, you can read the word ScapeGoatcode name with which the project is currently indicated in the Japanese media and the rest of the world.

On the site there is an illustration with the protagonists, background music and the link to the accounts x English and Japanese, as well as the official Discord server. On a tweet of the English version it is possible to read: “Only the key visual and background music are currently available, but you can glimpse a majestic new world and character-driven story.”

We look forward to hearing what it is.

Source: Gematsu