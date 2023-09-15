You remember ScapeGoat, the teaser released a few days ago by a mysterious developer? This morning Thirdversedeveloper of Tokyo known for Swords of Gargantua, ALTAIR BREAKER and X8, he revealed the cards. It’s about SOUL COVENANTan action and tactics title developed for virtual reality and coming soon on PlayStation VR2, PC (Steam) and Meta Quest 2.

Set in a desolate, near-future Japan, this game depicts a fierce battle between humanity and machines. The feeling of ecstasy when overcoming a seemingly impossible challenge will reward those who brave the storm. The moving experience of a life story told through death. It is through the eyes of the fallen and the experiences of the vanquished that you will discover their sacrifices serve to guide your hand in punishment.

A highly immersive virtual reality tactical action game experience, where the player will be one with the protagonist and face a battle for the fate of the world.

The game was developed as the pinnacle of virtual reality action that Thirdverse has cultivated so far. In addition to immersive action, the game aims to create a more dramatic world by bringing together a team of exceptional creators in every field, such as story, music and character design.

Director and Scenario Writer: Teruhiro Shimogawa (Soul Sacrifice series, Mega Man Battle Network series, Ace Attorney Investigations 2etc.)

Teruhiro Shimogawa (Soul Sacrifice series, Mega Man Battle Network series, Ace Attorney Investigations 2etc.) Character Designer: Shogo Matsuo (NieR King[in]carnation, BLADE XLORDetc.)

Shogo Matsuo (NieR King[in]carnation, BLADE XLORDetc.) Composers: Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Cross, Xenogears Episode I, New Light Myth: Palutena’s Mirror, Soul Sacrifice series, Inazuma Eleven series, Xenoblade series, Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignisetc.)

Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Cross, Xenogears Episode I, New Light Myth: Palutena’s Mirror, Soul Sacrifice series, Inazuma Eleven series, Xenoblade series, Final Fantasy XV Episode Ignisetc.) Producers: Koh Okamura (Blue Dragon, The Last Story, Soul Sacrifice series, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternateetc.)

Koh Okamura (Blue Dragon, The Last Story, Soul Sacrifice series, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternateetc.) Executive Producer: Teruyuki Toriyama (Soul Sacrifice series, Bloodborne, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon’s Soulsetc.)

SOUL COVENANT will be launched in the first half of 2024 worldwide and can be previewed at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will take place from 21 to 24 September. We can see the announcement trailer below.

SOUL COVENANT – Announcement Trailer

Source: Thirdverse Street Gematsu