England winger Jadon Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United, with the deal set to become permanent next season, the Blues have announced.

Chelsea moved to sign the former Borussia Dortmund star in the last hours, before the end of the transfer period.

United have decided to limit their financial losses with the 24-year-old, who has not lived up to expectations since his $96 million move from Dortmund in 2021.

Chelsea are expected to pay $39 million to make the move permanent in the summer of 2025.

Sancho has not played a league game for United since posting on social media that he was being made a “scapegoat” for poor form less than a year ago.

But he shone during his loan spell at Dortmund in the second half of last season, helping the German side reach the Champions League final.

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 83 appearances for the Red Devils, winning just one title, the League Cup in 2023.

Sancho becomes Chelsea’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window, taking the club’s squad to more than 50 players.

Sancho faces competition from Portugal’s Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Ukraine’s Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, France’s Christopher Nkunku and Portugal’s Joao Felix for a place in Italian coach Enzo Maresca’s squad, but he said he was excited about the club’s project.

“I’m excited to be here,” Sancho said in a club statement. “London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. The manager has spoken to me about the project and for a young player it’s exciting. I hope I can provide goals and assists for the Blues.”