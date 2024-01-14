Scanzi, pathetic show from Gruber against the League and Salvini. This is how critical thinking dies on TV

Lilli Gruber, dressed for the occasion in a sort of silver spacesuit, calls Andrea Scanzi to manage the new Tele Kabul at Otto e mezzo on La 7. The title that stands out is: “Giorgia Meloni between escalation and internal tensions”, it already seems more like a reference to a book on chemistry – physics than to politics.

Q: Scanzi, General Vannacci will do the second book in the meantime he should be an army general and it seems that the defense minister Crosetto is not the only one who has become nervous (sideways smile, ed) from the fact that another book is announced (it stumbles, ed), in short…Scanzi…”.

A: Yes, in his spare time the general also does, his new book will be released in March (Vannacci thanks for the publicity, ed) who will be successful (puts his hands forward, ed). Meanwhile, I think it is worth even more than one percentage point, as I said before. There are surveys that give him even more credit (he also studies a bit in the time when he is not on TV, ed.). It's a good political move, I dare say that it's also a bit of proof that Salvini and the League are at the mercy of the gasbecause we (but who are you? 'a sect, 'a tribe, the carbonari, the masoons, but who are you? Cit. Mario Brega in A nice lot, ed) we went on to say that there were no alternatives to Salvini within the League, actually there aren't any (Osho-style enlightenment, ed.) and what does Salvini come up with, what does he bring out of his hat? Vannacci, someone who became famous for having written a book, written quite badly from a spelling point of view (which however was in first place among the best-selling books, something that Scanzi dreams of with his, ed.) with contents that would have been old and disturbing even in Torquemada's time. Okay (we move on to the western style, ed.), great move in electoral terms, well done, you will get votes however for politics, for the League, for the League (it gets stuck, bis, we understand, 'the League', ed), for the Italians, I dare say for the Italians (nartra vorta, ed) you are at the gas pipe”.

Then Red Lilly she clicks her tongue with satisfaction, rearranges her spacesuit, and does the change of shot move, for which she rightly became famous upon her debut on Rai many years ago. What to say? The Scanzi's speech is incomprehensible from a logical point of view. If with Vannacci the League gets votes why should it be according to Scanzi – thinking about the “gas pipe”? It seems rather that it is indeed its own Scanzi reduced to the “gas pipe” and we hope that he has protected himself and has not ended up on the free market, because he needs a lot of it. Scanzi's aggressive invective from Arezzo seems more like one ramshackle attack (“Tarzan faces”, cit. Alberto Sordi) of those who no longer have darts to shoot and only try to throw her into the fray, while Gruber is increasingly exposed in her activity as a ball lifter which the guest on duty must then comfortably crush onto the opponent of the moment.

On TV now there is always the usual group of soloists who keep anyone with critical thinking at a distance. Then the fact that Gruber promptly intervened last night against Vannacci, the League and Salvini is proof that the upper quarters of the left are very worried that the move will instead be devastating for your gentlemen, that is, the supporters of that “upside down world ” of which they are tireless defenders and which is destroying Western civilization.

